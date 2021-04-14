Iowa medical experts to host COVID-19 vaccine information sessions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans will have an opportunity to ask local health officials about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during three virtual sessions this month.

The Iowa Department of Public Health will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine information sessions with medical experts from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the University of Iowa.

The free, one-hour sessions will take place virtually on April 17, 19 and 24.

“Putting an end to this pandemic is a team effort that will require the majority of the public to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Winokur, “We recognize some Iowans may be hesitant to get the vaccine because there is a lot of conflicting information circulating that can be confusing and overwhelming. To combat this, we are pleased to partner with IDPH and ISU to answer Iowans’ questions and make sure they have the facts they need to feel comfortable getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Dr. Pat Winokur, MD, Executive Dean, Carver College of Medicine, and will be participating in the April 17 and 19 sessions.

The April 24 session is for Spanish-speaking Iowans and will feature Dr. Alejandro Comellas, MD, Director, Clinical Research Support, ICTS; Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine. This session will also have an interpreter.

For more information on these sessions, go to iowacovidinfo.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.