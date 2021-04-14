Advertisement

Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Human Services Director says she is the one who made the decision to decline the government’s request to accept migrant children from the border.

During an interview last week, Governor Reynolds said Iowa did not have the proper facilities for the children and said, “it’s the president’s problem.”

This comes as a record number of on accompanied children wait at the border in facilities over capacity.

Iowa DHS director Kelly Garcia says she advised Reynolds on the decision.

Garcia says she believes it would not be appropriate to place refugees in group settings with Iowa children who have behavioral issues. She also says it would take a lot of people to support the migrants.

“Social workers to oversee their safety and welfare, either residential providers or families to take those children in, medical care, schooling, bilingual families and a whole host of other supports that any human needs to live,” Garcia said.

Garcia says it would be Iowa’s obligation to place the children with permanent families.

She also says she could reverse her decision as the state learns more about support for funding or translation services from the federal government.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Work on new Iowa City Ped Mall project begins Wednesday
Jamal Devonte Edwards (Courtesy image)
Man sentenced for Cedar Rapids workplace shooting incident
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Nearly 1,000 students in quarantine as Iowa City school district changes COVID-19 protocols
Construction is set to start today on a busy stretch of road in Linn County.
County Home Road improvement project to begin in Cedar Rapids Wednesday
Work will begin today on a new project at the Pedestrian Mall in downtown Iowa City.
Work to begin on Iowa City's Ped Mall project Wednesday