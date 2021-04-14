Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Human Services Director says she is the one who made the decision to decline the government’s request to accept migrant children from the border.

During an interview last week, Governor Reynolds said Iowa did not have the proper facilities for the children and said, “it’s the president’s problem.”

This comes as a record number of on accompanied children wait at the border in facilities over capacity.

Iowa DHS director Kelly Garcia says she advised Reynolds on the decision.

Garcia says she believes it would not be appropriate to place refugees in group settings with Iowa children who have behavioral issues. She also says it would take a lot of people to support the migrants.

“Social workers to oversee their safety and welfare, either residential providers or families to take those children in, medical care, schooling, bilingual families and a whole host of other supports that any human needs to live,” Garcia said.

Garcia says it would be Iowa’s obligation to place the children with permanent families.

She also says she could reverse her decision as the state learns more about support for funding or translation services from the federal government.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.