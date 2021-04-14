Hy-Vee looking to vaccinate 1,000 Johnson County residents during Iowa City vaccine clinic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is looking to vaccinate 1,000 Johnson County residents during a vaccine clinic in Iowa City this weekend.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. inside the former North Dodge Street store, located at 1201 North Dodge Street on Saturday, April 17th.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the clinic. Individuals 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

A second dose clinic will be held at the same location on Saturday, May 8th.

Recipients of the vaccine will be contacted approximately five days before their second dose is due to schedule their second dose appointment. Vaccination appointments must be made in advance online.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday, April 17th between 9:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M., individuals should visit: https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent?event=68d5a70b-879e-4472-968d-a2e7d3c0203c

To schedule an appointment for Saturday, April 17th between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M., individuals should visit:https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent?event=2297663d-eec3-4931-8299-2f15f32b5e93

Vaccine recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles until their appointment time slot. They should bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID (recommended); and are asked a mask to wear.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.