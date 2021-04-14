Advertisement

Coralville extends face covering requirement

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Mayor John A. Lundell announced on Tuesday the proclamation requiring face coverings has been extended until May 31.

It requires face coverings that cover the nose and mouth when in public places where maintaining six-feet of social distance isn’t possible.

Those public places include, but are not limited to, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores and public transportation.

Exemptions include those under the age of two, those with trouble breathing, or are on oxygen therapy or a ventilator. To see the full list of exemptions, see the full proclamation here.

The mandate was last extended in January and was set to expire on April 15.

