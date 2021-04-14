Chilly weather continues, clouds slowly return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly weather continues this week and today may very well be the coldest of the bunch. Highs will only hit the mid-upper 40s with a steady increase in clouds once again. The wind will be noticeable but probably not as gusty as yesterday. As the clouds go, so do temperatures over the next several days. Tomorrow may be another day where we see more 40s vs 50s. By Friday, the potential is there for a little more sunshine, which may lead us to an afternoon in the mid-50s. This weekend, a series of weak systems will move across the Midwest, possibly bringing us a shower on Saturday. Early next week, yet another cold front will move through the area, leading to another week of below normal temperatures. Patches of frost may again be a concern early next week. Have a great day!

