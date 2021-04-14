Advertisement

Board of Regents names second finalist for next president of University of Iowa

Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for...
Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for the University of Illinois System has been announced as the second finalist for the University of Iowa Presidency.(University of Iowa)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents announced the second finalist in the search for the next University of Iowa president.

Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., is expected to visit the campus to meet faculty, staff and students on April 15 and 16.

Wilson is currently the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for the University of Illinois System. She also serves as a professor in the Department of Communication at the Urbana-Champaign campus.

The university said Wilson will participate in a public forum at 3:30 p.m. on April 15. Only a limited number of people will be able to attend the forum due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Wilson is the second of four finalists announced by the Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents announced Hari Osofsky as the first finalist.

After completion of the campus visits, the Board of Regents plans to meet on April 29-30th at the University of Iowa to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists. The selection of the next university president will be made on April 30th.

Current UI President Bruce Harreld announced that May 16th will be his last day at the University.

UI Dean of the Graduate College John Keller has been asked to serve as interim president until the next permanent University president begins their duties.

For more information on the University of Iowa’s presidential search, click here.

