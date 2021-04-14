Advertisement

Another cloudy & cool afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another cool afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-40s with gusty northwest winds at times.

Overnight, clouds clear out again as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Keep continuing to cover any outdoor plants for protection as patchy frost is possible. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with lighter winds and highs again in the 40s.

We will be back into the 50s by the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Slight chance of rain on Saturday otherwise mostly cloudy through the weekend. Another system moves through bringing a slight chance of rain on Monday as well as continuing below normal temperatures.

