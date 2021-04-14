After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet

STANWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - As if running in your first track meet in high school isn’t memorable enough, Midland freshman Gracie Harrington will remember Tuesday for the rest of her life, with the actual competition being just a small detail.

Clueless to what was happening as she was stretching out, in a shed behind the track, Gracie’s father, Robert who serves in the Army, was patiently waiting. Then as her race concluded, instead of announcing the next event, the PA directed everyones attention to across the field, and only one thought entered Gracie’s mind

”Im going to cry in front of so many people,” Harrington said.

Out came her father, and it was then a race to meet in the middle.

“He gave me a hug, I couldn’t breathe,” Harrington said.

“I wasn’t going to give her a break, I had to run to her so she had to keep running, she’s got to keep working hard,” Robert Harrington said.

It was the first time in more than a year they had seen each other.

”You got to talk through Facebook or WhatsApp or some sort of video chat with each other, you know, missing family, but getting home is really nice today,” Harrington said.

The past year has been tough for the entire Harrington family, having Robert back changes everything.

”The emotions have really been building up over the past year before he was gone, everything felt so stressful when he was gone it just added up so much more when he comes home its just a huge relief that comes over you”

