ZZ Top coming to 2021 Delaware County Fair
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers announced ZZ Top is coming to the Delaware County Fair in July.
The rock band will perform on July 16. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
For more information go to delawarecofair.com.
The fair runs from July 12 -18.
You heard right....That Little Ol' Band from Texas🙌....is coming to Delaware County! The longest running major rock band...Posted by Delaware County Fair on Monday, April 12, 2021
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.