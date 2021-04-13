Advertisement

ZZ Top coming to 2021 Delaware County Fair

FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock...
FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)(Jonathan Short | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers announced ZZ Top is coming to the Delaware County Fair in July.

The rock band will perform on July 16. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information go to delawarecofair.com.

The fair runs from July 12 -18.

You heard right....That Little Ol' Band from Texas🙌....is coming to Delaware County! The longest running major rock band...

Posted by Delaware County Fair on Monday, April 12, 2021

