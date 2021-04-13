ZZ Top coming to 2021 Delaware County Fair

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers announced ZZ Top is coming to the Delaware County Fair in July.

The rock band will perform on July 16. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information go to delawarecofair.com.

The fair runs from July 12 -18.

You heard right....That Little Ol' Band from Texas🙌....is coming to Delaware County! The longest running major rock band... Posted by Delaware County Fair on Monday, April 12, 2021

