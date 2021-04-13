Windy and chilly today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on clouds to increase today and winds to be rather gusty from the northwest once again. It’ll be cooler than yesterday and from Cedar Rapids and points north, upper 40s are still on track for highs. This is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The wind will make it feel cooler, likely putting wind chills in the upper 30s to lower 40s much of the day. From I-80 and south, plan on highs into the low-mid 50s. Plan on patchy frost tonight with lows into the 30s. Looking ahead, tomorrow continues to look chilly and windy with widespread highs into the mid-upper 40s. Clouds will be around again as well. Thursday and Friday will offer some lighter wind and highs into the lower 50s. By the weekend, a chance of showers arrives, though it doesn’t appear nearly as significant as last weekend given very limited moisture. Plan on chilly air to be around for the weekend and right into next week as well.

