“We had a plan coming into this, we have no plan moving out of this”: Edgewood-Colesburg school board opens discussion on mask mandate

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Edgewood-Colesburg school board met on Monday night with members of the community to discuss the district’s ongoing mask mandate.

Dan Venteicher, the board’s president, said the meeting was for the board to listen to supporters of the mandate and to those who have concerns.

“Our short-term plan for as far as we can see right now is to keep the mandate because our information and our sources tell us so,” Venteicher said. “But when we listen to our constituents of our district, and it is a lot of them, we are getting questions about the mandate.”

Venteicher mentioned many parents are concerned about the COVID-19 variants, while others wonder why schools are subject to a mask mandate when Delaware County doesn’t have one. The Ed-Co school district has about 530 students from pre-K through high school.

School board members were clear they did not want to make any decisions on whether to keep the mandate in place or lift it now, but they agreed discussions on the mandate should be an ongoing agenda item until they have enough information to reach a decision.

