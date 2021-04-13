Advertisement

U.S Surgeon General discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/Gray DC) - The U.S. has recommended pausing the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual and dangerous blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person has died.

U.S Surgeon General VADM Vivek H. Murthy says the purpose of the pause is to grant time for officials to investigate if there is a connection between the clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This is a rare event at this point,” said Dr. Murthy, " Sometimes these pauses take place and there is found to be no connection. What’s reassuring is that the majority of the people who have had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been fine.”

Dr. Murthy says more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S. He notes it is common to experience mild flu-like symptoms after receiving the vaccine. However, if you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, severe headaches, or abdominal pain, he says you should consult your healthcare provider.

Authorities stressed they have found no sign of clot problems with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“Over 100 million have received the other vaccines that are available in the U.S.,” said Dr. Murthy. “We have not had safety signals like this from those vaccines either. Those are still vaccines we have great confidence in.”

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.

While Dr. Murthy acknowledges the pause has disrupted vaccination progress in the U.S., he says the administration is still on track to have 200 million vaccines administered within President Biden’s first 100 days.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
As the state honors a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper, we're learning more about the man...
Background of suspect in Iowa State Patrol Trooper death shows lengthy criminal history, struggle with alcohol
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting

Latest News

The Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa bill would forbid doctors from making women get spouse’s permission for hysterectomy
Iowa's 2nd District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is touring vaccine facilities in...
Congresswoman Miller-Meeks encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen...
Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run
Local therapist concerned bill in Iowa Senate addressing telehealth reimbursements won’t pass