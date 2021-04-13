Advertisement

University of Iowa doctors treating more long term COVID-19 patients

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - University of Iowa doctors are seeing a growing need as they treat COVID-19 patients.

They say they’re treating people months after initially getting COVID-19.

Doctors say they anticipate survivors having consequences for their lungs, but they’re also dealing with cognitive issues, pulmonary scarring and inflammation in the blood.

University of Iowa Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine Dr. Alejandro Comellas said age doesn’t seem to matter for the patients.

“We’re still talking about a really significant number of patients, who are gonna continue to suffer, and we do not know, is it gonna be transient? Or is this taking a long time to recover? Or are we gonna be finding that these are problems that are gonna remain here for life?” he said.

Doctors have seen more than 200 patients with long term issues.

UIHC is trying to expand their medical specialty clinic to meet needs for this, but wait times there can go months out.

See the original story on KCCI.com

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

