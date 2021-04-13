Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa cancels Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly positivity rate.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa has canceled its Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The decision comes after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until they can review more details regarding the reports of a rare type of blood clot that occurred in six women, six to 13 days after vaccination.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is also advising vaccine providers pause administration of the J&J vaccine.

The university said it has not yet administered the J&J vaccine on campus, and that Tuesday was the only day this week it was scheduled to be used.

About 500 students were registered for the Tuesday vaccine clinic.

The university plans to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for students and staff who registered to receive a vaccine over the remaining days this week.

The students who had their clinic canceled Tuesday will be able to register to receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the remaining appointments this week.

