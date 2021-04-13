Toddlers dropped over border wall released from Border Patrol custody

(CNN) - The two little girls who were dropped over a border wall in New Mexico last month are now closer to reuniting with their parents.

Border Patrol says it has released them from custody after holding them for 13 days.

That’s more than the 72-hour legal limit. The agency says the kids are in good health.

Ecuadorian officials say the girls’ parents are in New York and have been in touch with their daughters.

Border Patrol released a photo of toddlers dropped by smugglers over the border fence. The two toddlers are reportedly in good health. (U.S. Border Patrol/US Customs and Border Protection)

