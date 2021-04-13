Advertisement

Suspect in killing of Ames woman pleads not guilty

Des Moines Police arrested Richard Fleck, 33, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, after allegedly attacking a woman.(Story County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the February killing an Ames woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

Television station WOI reports that 33-year-old Richard Fleck submitted a written plea of not guilty on Monday.

Police in Des Moines arrested Fleck in March following an attack on a Des Moines woman who was hospitalized with serious facial injuries.

After Fleck’s arrest, Des Moines police learned he had been sought for several weeks following in the death of Ranea Bell of Ames.

Fleck is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun, among other counts, in Bell’s death.

