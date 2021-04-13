Sophomore Hawkeye tight end arrested after reported incident at bar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A sophomore on the University of Iowa’s football team faces several charges after an alleged incident at a downtown Iowa City bar on early Sunday morning.

Josiah Miamen, 19, was arrested and charged with first-offense trespassing, possession of a fictitious license or ID card, disorderly conduct for fighting or violent behavior, public intoxication, and interference with official acts. All of these charges are simple misdemeanors, except the possession of a fictitious license or ID which is a serious misdemeanor.

According to criminal complaints filed in the Johnson County District Court, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person who refused to leave Elrays Live & Dive, located at 211 Iowa Avenue. The person, later identified as Miamen, allegedly was blocking the doorway at the bar, and pushed back at staff when they physically tried to remove him.

Officers said that Miamen attempted to flee them on foot, though was caught after a brief chase. He showed signs of intoxication and impairment, as well as wearing a bar wristband, according to the criminal complaint. Miamen allegedly told officers he had been drinking, but that he was not drunk and would pass a breath alcohol test though refused to submit to one.

A fake Minnesota driver’s license was allegedly found after a search, which had its date of birth altered to show Miamen as older than 21.

Miamen has not played in a game for the Hawkeyes, redshirting in his freshman year and missing most of last season due to injury, according to the school. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

