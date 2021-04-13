Solon native Cam Miller playing key role at North Dakota State

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cam Miller was a three-year starting quarterback at Solon and won 32 games in his career. Never did he think he’d be playing a key role for the defending national champion North Dakota State in his freshman season.

““I didn’t think I’d see the field until -- at the earliest -- maybe the third year that I was here; my sophomore year, just because Trey Lance was here,” Miller said.

Lance declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, opening the door for the quarterback position. Miller, however, served as the backup to former Iowa State Cyclone Zeb Noland in the first four games of the season. Then last month against Illinois State, Miller got his chance to shine. He replaced Noland at quarterback early in the second half and scored a critical touchdown to lead the Bison to a 21-13 victory over the Redbirds. It was an exciting moment for him and his family, including his dad, Kevin, who coached Cam in high school.

“Certainly it’s a different vantage point being on the sidelines watching versus being in the stands, but it’s been a great experience so far,” Kevin said.

Since that game against Illinois State, Miller has played a few series at quarterback for the Bison. This opportunity is the result of hard work, which is something that’s been instilled in him since he was young and his dad continues to teach him.

“Just talking him through those moments I think has been for me the most gratifying part of being, yes a father, but also a coach,” Kevin said. “I’m helping coaching him through what it takes now to start at the bottom and work your way up the ranks.”

