Restaurants in North Liberty work together to get staff vaccinated for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as one North Liberty restaurant passing off their extra doses to another, turned into a chain effect of restaurants helping each other get access to COVID-19 vaccines.

It all began at Tin Roost, where staff from North Liberty Pharmacy came on-site and vaccinated restaurant workers. Afterward, they had extra doses and decided to give Reds Alehouse a call to offer them up.

“Tin Roost actually had them over at their restaurant first and reached out to us with six extra doses,” Jessica Alexander, the assistant general manager at Reds, said.

As a result, six staff members from Reds went to Tin Roost and got vaccinated. Reds later organized the North Liberty Pharmacy to come on-site at their restaurant.

“We set up a time for him to come here got most of our staff then vaccinated but we had extra doses just like Tin Roost did,” Alexander said.

They paid it forward and passed their extra doses off to a couple of workers at Mosley’s and Mirabito’s Italian.

“She said, ‘do you guys want to go get a vaccine shot over at Reds Alehouse?’ And we said, sure, because I had been interested in getting one but it had been difficult finding an appointment,” Michael Degruccio, the lead server at Mirabito’s, said.

Degruccio and coworker Nick Mirabito were able to get a shot at Reds Alehouse.

“I thought it was really awesome, just everyone helping each other out, especially in the restaurant industry,” Mirabito said.

Roger Thompson, with North Liberty Pharmacy, said he wanted to reach restaurants, where workers might not have had access to a vaccine before they opened up to the general public.

“They were kind of supposed to fall into the third, like the end of the first category, but it seems like a lot of that got overlooked,” Thompson said.

“I think Johnson County’s been working really hard to get vaccine to those groups that should have potentially gotten it that have face-to-face with the public on a daily basis,” Thompson added.

Extra doses have to be used before they go bad, and Thompson told us they haven’t wasted one yet.

“To know that rather than competing you’re here for each other, that support amongst the group of restaurants in North Liberty I think has been amazing,” Alexander said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.