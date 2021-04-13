Public visitation, memorial set for Sgt. Jim Smith

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have announced plans for a public memorial for an Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in action on Friday.

The services for Sgt. Jim Smith will begin with a visitation on Thursday, April 15, between 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence. A memorial service will then be held on Friday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the Independence Community High School.

The public is welcome, though masks will be required for both events.

Smith was killed during a police operation at a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday, April 9.

