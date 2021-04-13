Advertisement

Organization seeking volunteers to place flags for Sgt. Smith funeral procession

FILE - Detail view of American flag flying at half mast due to the passing of Supreme Court...
FILE - Detail view of American flag flying at half mast due to the passing of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.(Brett Carlsen | AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - An organization that sets up special memorials for uniformed public servants who die in the line of duty needs volunteers to help with a display honoring Iowa State Patrol trooper Sgt. Jim Smith.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues will set up the flags in Independence, starting at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Volunteers should gather at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. Organizers recommend that volunteers bring work gloves if possible, be at least 12 years old, wear comfortable walking shoes, and be able to lift up to 10 pounds. The organization also said that they will need the use of a few pickup trucks or cargo vans to assist in moving the materials.

The group plans to place around 2,000 flags for the display. Setup will take around two hours.

Teardown, with similar requirements, will take place on Saturday, April 17, at 9:00 a.m. starting at the parking lot for the school.

Smith was killed during a police operation at a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday, April 9.

