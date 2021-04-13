Advertisement

New Mexico governor signs bill to legalize recreational pot

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces her decision to sign a law that legalizes...
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces her decision to sign a law that legalizes recreational marijuana outside the state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M., on Monday, April 12, 2021. The Democratic governor described the law as a victory for social justice and a potential boon for economic development. Her decision makes New Mexico the seventh state since last November to legalize adult possession and sales of cannabis for recreational use. The legislation gives the governor strong oversight through the governor's appointed superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)(Morgan Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that will legalize recreational marijuana.

The Democratic governor said Monday that legalization should bring more than 10,000 new jobs and could free about 100 from prison.

Her decision makes New Mexico the seventh state since last November to legalize adult possession and sales of cannabis for recreational use.

Recreational marijuana use will be legal within months and sales would kick off next year in the state. Lujan Grisham also has supported marijuana reform as a way to boost state revenue.

The bill gives the governor strong oversight through her appointed superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

