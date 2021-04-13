New Mexico governor signs bill to legalize recreational pot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that will legalize recreational marijuana.

The Democratic governor said Monday that legalization should bring more than 10,000 new jobs and could free about 100 from prison.

Her decision makes New Mexico the seventh state since last November to legalize adult possession and sales of cannabis for recreational use.

Recreational marijuana use will be legal within months and sales would kick off next year in the state. Lujan Grisham also has supported marijuana reform as a way to boost state revenue.

The bill gives the governor strong oversight through her appointed superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.