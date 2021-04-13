Advertisement

‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Would-be adopters are smitten with a dog whose bio is so bad it makes him out to be the unadoptable Chihuahua from hell.

Tyfanee Fortuna is passionate about rescuing pets until a perfect home can be found. She is fostering a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Prancer, who is available for adoption through the New Jersey-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League. The rescue organization specializes in hard-to-place animals.

In a Facebook post regarding Prancer’s adoption, Fortuna wrote she tried to “make him sound... palatable. The problem is, he’s just not.”

Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”(Source: Tyfanee Fortuna via CNN)

She went on to describe him as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”

But instead of scaring people off, the hilarious description has resulted in Prancer getting hundreds of inquiries.

Fortuna says the dog does have his good points. He’s extremely loyal, quiet and nondestructive and understands basic commands.

However, all potential adopters must be women, as Prancer bonds with them exclusively.

“If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him,” wrote Fortuna in her post.

The rescue organization says all serious applicants must live in New Jersey or within a few hours’ drive. Prancer also can’t be placed in a home with other pets, “as he has demonstrated he cannot live peacefully with them.”

“Please help, he is ruining all of our lives,” wrote the organization on Facebook.

Adoption applications can be found through their website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
The makers of the insect repellent 'Bug Soother' say they are not done working yet after...
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Defense set to take turn in former officer’s trial in Floyd death
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak
Floyd's family's testimony is one of the last the jurors will hear in the prosecution's case.
George Floyd's younger brother gives emotional testimony in Chauvin trial
Instead of scaring people off, the hilarious description has resulted in the Chihuahua getting...
Foster mom begs for someone to adopt 'demonic' Chihuahua in hilarious post