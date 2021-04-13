Advertisement

Memorial fund established for Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in action

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A memorial fund for Iowa State Patrol trooper Sgt. Jim Smith has been established at a local bank.

People who would like to donate can either mail or drop off monetary contributions to the Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Fund at the BankIowa branch in Independence, located at 305 Enterprise Drive, Independence, Iowa, 50644.

Officials said that Smith’s family intends to start a memorial scholarship in his honor.

Smith was killed during a police operation at a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday, April 9.

