Iowa restaurants struggle to find workers as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - As more restaurants loosen coronavirus restrictions, many are struggling to find workers.

Over the last year many cooks, servers, and bartenders were laid off. The Iowa Restaurant Association says staffing is down about 20 percent. The industry lost 25,000 jobs in Iowa.

The employee shortage has forced some businesses to limit hours and capacity again.

Some owners say the need to hire workers is high.

“We really have something for everybody,” Jessica Dunker, with the Iowa Restaurant Association said. “People have said to me, ‘what restaurants are hiring?’ and I said, ‘wherever you like to go out, they are hiring right now.’ I haven’t met a restaurant in the state of Iowa who isn’t trying to build staff right now.”

Dunker says many restaurants are also raising hourly wage.

Many are also offering incentives and signing bonuses for qualified managers.

