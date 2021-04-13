Iowa reports 442 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 442 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, but there were no additional virus-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 357,484 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,857 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 2,300 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,668,910 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.2 percent.

The state reported 220 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 56 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Tuesday morning shows a total of 781,224 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,876,843 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

On Tuesday the Iowa Department of Public Health advised a pause on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC and FDA recommended a pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they work to investigate reports of a rare type of blood clot that occurred in six women, six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

The University of Northern Iowa canceled its vaccine clinic planned for Tuesday in response to these recommendations.

