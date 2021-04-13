Iowa National Guard soldiers to receive special welcome home in Dubuque and Waterloo

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of soldiers with the Iowa National Guard will receive a special welcome home in Dubuque and Waterloo on Tuesday

They are part of the First Battalion Ironman, 133rd Infantry Regiment.

In Dubuque, about 130 soldiers will return for a ceremony at the Dubuque Regional Airport at 11:45 a.m.

In Waterloo, about 150 soldiers will return for a ceremony at the Waterloo Regional Airport at noon.

Both events will be live-streamed on Facebook.

This is part of a series of ceremonies being held across Iowa in recent days.

On Friday, soldiers landed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

Families waited down the street at the Iowa National Guard armory for their return.

Loved ones greeted the troops with signs, hugs and happy tears.

