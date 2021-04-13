Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to nearly 3 decades in federal prison

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa say 49-year-old Ryan Don Andrew Ford, of...
Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa say 49-year-old Ryan Don Andrew Ford, of Centerville, was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for making and receiving child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa say 49-year-old Ryan Don Andrew Ford, of Centerville, was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Investigators say that in 2018, Ford secretly recorded three minors using hidden cameras he had placed around his home, including in the shower.

Prosecutors say Ford then distributed some of the images he had captured to others.

Officials say Ford also downloaded from 2018 to 2019 hundreds of images and videos of child pornography from the internet.

