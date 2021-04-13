Advertisement

Iowa Dept. of Public Health advises pause on use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is now advising all Iowa vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until more details are confirmed.

This comes after the CDC and FDA also advised a pause in use of the vaccine after six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot in people who had received the vaccine in the U.S.

The CDC and FDA are currently reviewing the data. They report the clots occurred in six women 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Today, FDA and CDC issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. https://go.usa.gov/xHbvU

Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
The makers of the insect repellent 'Bug Soother' say they are not done working yet after...
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
Iowa reports 442 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
The University of Northern Iowa is reporting a more than 100 percent increase in its weekly...
Univ. of Northern Iowa cancels Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Don't freak out, watch for symptoms