Iowa Dept. of Public Health advises pause on use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is now advising all Iowa vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until more details are confirmed.

This comes after the CDC and FDA also advised a pause in use of the vaccine after six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot in people who had received the vaccine in the U.S.

The CDC and FDA are currently reviewing the data. They report the clots occurred in six women 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Today, FDA and CDC issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. https://go.usa.gov/xHbvU Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

