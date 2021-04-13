Iowa City school district to vote on adding Muslim holiday to calendar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District is set to vote Tuesday night on revising its calendar for the next school year.

It would include not having school on the Muslim holiday Eid.

Student Reem Kirja started making this push about three years ago. She launched an online petition which now has more than 5,000 signatures.

The Iowa City School Board has already approved the calendars for the next three school years. But the superintendent has said those changes can be amended.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

