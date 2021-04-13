Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa highway officials discovered a large number of nails on a state highway in Tama County on Monday.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said, in a post to its Twitter account, that employees from its garage in Tama made the discovery along Iowa Highway 21. Workers estimated that around 50 pounds of nails were recovered from the location.
Officials gave no indication of any damage caused by the nails, but reminded drivers to secure any loose loads they may be hauling before driving.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.