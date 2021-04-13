Advertisement

Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway

Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa highway officials discovered a large number of nails on a state highway in Tama County on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said, in a post to its Twitter account, that employees from its garage in Tama made the discovery along Iowa Highway 21. Workers estimated that around 50 pounds of nails were recovered from the location.

Officials gave no indication of any damage caused by the nails, but reminded drivers to secure any loose loads they may be hauling before driving.

