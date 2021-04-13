Eastern Iowa Airport to host job fair
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport will be hosting a job fair Tuesday.
The airport said it’s seeing an increase in passengers and needs to hire more employees.
The job fair is today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the airport’s administration building.
There will be on-the-spot interviews along with a variety of opportunities such as working the ticket counter or outside near the planes.
