Eastern Iowa Airport to host job fair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport will be hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The airport said it’s seeing an increase in passengers and needs to hire more employees.

The job fair is today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the airport’s administration building.

There will be on-the-spot interviews along with a variety of opportunities such as working the ticket counter or outside near the planes.

