Advertisement

Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who’ve recently received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious about the “pause” in shots because of reports of blood clots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for the pause Tuesday to investigate six reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, among more than 6.8 million doses administered.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says, “Its less than one in a million.” Fauci adds people should “pay attention” to symptoms associated with the blood clots, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot.

The White House was first informed of the announcement Monday night, coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says. He defended the administration’s notification to states, saying, “there was no heads up here.”

Fauci says the pause by regulators is a “testimony to how seriously we take safety.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting
The makers of the insect repellent 'Bug Soother' say they are not done working yet after...
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
University of Iowa doctors treating more long term COVID-19 patients
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine