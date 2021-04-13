Disturbance report in Ossian leads to four drug arrests

OSSIAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were arrested after a brief investigation following a report of a disturbance near the center of town in Ossian.

Michael Foland, 19, of Calmar, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of Xanax with intent to deliver, carrying a dangerous weapon, and public intoxication. Joshua Koller, 20, of Calmar, was arrested and charged with failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of Xanax with intent to deliver.

Michael Foland, left, 19, and Joshua Koller, right, 20, both of Calmar. (Courtesy: Winneshiek County Jail)

After the initial report, an investigation led to Carson Larson, 20, of Fayette, being arrested and charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Sydney Winter was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Carson Larson, left, 20, of Fayette, and Sydney Winter, right, 20, of Ossian. (Courtesy: Winneshiek County Jail)

At around 8:29 a.m. on Monday, April 12, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle with two intoxicated individuals inside, parked along Main Street, also known as U.S. Highway 52, near the intersection with N. Lydia Street. The person who called in the complaint said that there were fireworks and alcohol containers around the vehicle, which was identified as a red Chevrolet Impala.

The first officer to arrive was an Iowa State Patrol trooper, who located the vehicle and a passenger inside, later identified as Koller. The trooper reported that Koller showed signs of alcohol intoxication, according to a criminal complaint filed in Winneshiek County District Court. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Foland, emerged from a nearby apartment and approached the vehicle while allegedly showing signs of intoxication. The trooper directed Foland to sit at a nearby bench for questioning.

A sheriff’s deputy who had arrived on the scene investigated the car and noticed a handgun with an extended magazine sitting near the driver’s seat, and retrieved it. Officers said they determined that the gun, which was apparently loaded, belonged to Foland, according to the criminal complaint, which, along with the alleged intoxication, led to his arrest.

Based on the incident so far, deputies were granted a search warrant several hours later for the apartment at 100 N. Lydia Street. Winter and Larson were located inside, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies also located over 42.5 grams of marijuana in various forms, 10 dosage units of prescription amphetamines, as well as scales and packaging materials.

A search warrant was also secured for the Impala, which turned up more than five baggies of over 10 Xanax pills each, as well as similar packaging materials as found in the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

Foland and Koller are being held at the Winneshiek County Jail. Larson and Winter were released on bond.

The Calmar Police Department and Iowa State Patrol were involved in the emergency response.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to sheriff’s office officials, and more charges and arrests are pending.

