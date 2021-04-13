Cooler, cloudy & windy today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with below-average temperatures. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s. Winds turn gusty this afternoon and evening, which could make it feel like the 30s and low 40s through the rest of the day.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 30s with patchy areas of frost. Another cool day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Winds look to be lighter heading into the end of the week with highs in the low 50s.

A slight chance of rain moves in on Saturday, but impacts look to be minimal. Highs continue to stay on the cooler side in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.