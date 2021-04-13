Advertisement

Cooler, cloudy & windy today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with below-average temperatures. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s. Winds turn gusty this afternoon and evening, which could make it feel like the 30s and low 40s through the rest of the day.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 30s with patchy areas of frost. Another cool day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Winds look to be lighter heading into the end of the week with highs in the low 50s.

A slight chance of rain moves in on Saturday, but impacts look to be minimal. Highs continue to stay on the cooler side in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting
The makers of the insect repellent 'Bug Soother' say they are not done working yet after...
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center

Latest News

Windy today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Windy and chilly today
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
A cool day ahead for Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast