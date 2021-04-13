Advertisement

Cool April weather stays in place

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes from early this week and not much to change weather-wise this week. Dry and cool air remains with us continue. Highs stay in the 40s and 50s into early next week with more clouds than sunshine expected overall. Patchy frost remains a possibility through Thursday morning. A chance for some light showers exists on Saturday with quiet and dry weather returning for next week. Have a great night!

