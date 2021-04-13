Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Collins Aerospace canceled

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee and Collins Aerospace’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Tuesday has been canceled.

Linn County Public Health announced on Tuesday it is issuing an immediate pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health, along with the CDC and FDA have advised a pause on administration of the J&J vaccine after reports of a rare type of blood clot occurred in six women, six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Organizers of the vaccine clinic planned to be held at Collins Aerospace on Tuesday said the appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.

Linn County Public Health is telling vaccine providers that had planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to postpone vaccinations clinics, or switch to the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials say anyone with an appointment scheduled to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will not be impacted and should plan to keep the appointment as scheduled.

County health officials suggest anyone impacted by the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can make an appointment for an event planned for April 17-18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alliant Energy Convention Center. This clinic will be using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about this event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting
The makers of the insect repellent 'Bug Soother' say they are not done working yet after...
Makers of Bug Soother selling business, starting women’s transitional living center

Latest News

University of Iowa doctors treating more long term COVID-19 patients
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine