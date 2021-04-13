COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Collins Aerospace canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee and Collins Aerospace’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Tuesday has been canceled.

Linn County Public Health announced on Tuesday it is issuing an immediate pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health, along with the CDC and FDA have advised a pause on administration of the J&J vaccine after reports of a rare type of blood clot occurred in six women, six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Organizers of the vaccine clinic planned to be held at Collins Aerospace on Tuesday said the appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.

Linn County Public Health is telling vaccine providers that had planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to postpone vaccinations clinics, or switch to the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials say anyone with an appointment scheduled to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will not be impacted and should plan to keep the appointment as scheduled.

County health officials suggest anyone impacted by the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can make an appointment for an event planned for April 17-18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alliant Energy Convention Center. This clinic will be using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

