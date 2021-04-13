Advertisement

CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak

The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman” and “Plainville Farms.” They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating ground turkey products that appear to have led to an outbreak of salmonella.

At least 28 people in 12 states have gotten sick in connection to the raw meat items, according to the CDC. No one has died, but two people have been hospitalized.

The products were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman” and “Plainville Farms.” They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.

While the items are no longer in stores, they could be in customers’ freezers. Any remaining product should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment within a week.

Investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to these illnesses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Ed-Co school board members did not make any decisions on whether to keep the mask mandate in...
“We had a plan coming into this, we have no plan moving out of this”: Edgewood-Colesburg school board opens discussion on mask mandate
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Sgt. Jim Smith Car
People pay respects at memorial for Sgt. Jim Smith in Oelwein
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School