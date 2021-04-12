Advertisement

US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations

Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from Kent State nursing student Allie Rodriguez in Kent, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it.

Some have already said students will have to get shots before returning to campus, including at Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern.

They say they will help protect their campuses and give students the confidence to return.

But some schools say they cannot legally require vaccinations because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only allowed the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines and hasn’t given them its full approval. Still, other colleges are opting to recommend shots without requiring them.

