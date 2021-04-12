Advertisement

Three test positive for COVID-19 in University of Iowa Athletics

Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Iowa Hawkeyes logo(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the University of Iowa updated the results of its ongoing athletics department testing regime for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Officials with the school’s athletics department said that three more people among coaches, staff, or students tested positive for COVID-19 between April 5 and April 11. 646 negative tests were also processed during the same time period. A total of 435 positive tests and 18,656 negative tests have been processed since the department resumed athletics activities in late May 2020.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and Hawkeye athletics staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any possible exposures.

