Texas Senator pushes for investigation into allegations of abuse of migrant children at San Antonio facility

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott made allegations regarding abuse at a migrant facility in San Antonio, a Texas Senator is now demanding a federal investigation into the claims.

Governor Greg Abbott has called on the state’s Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to launch their own investigation into allegations of sexual assault, understaffing, children not being fed enough food and COVID-positive children not being isolated from others.

Now Senator John Cornyn is pushing for an investigation into the matters and is asking for help at a federal level -- specifically, the U.S. Homeland Security Inspector General.

KGNS spoke to Senator Cornyn who says he’s seen specific allegation dealing with unsupervised activities and allegations of sexual assault between the migrant boys at the Freeman Coliseum.

Senator Cornyn said, “This is frankly not surprising. We know these young people are abused and sexually assaulted on the long dangerous journey coming from their country of origin. So, unfortunately, when left unsupervised things like this might arise.”

Cornyn calls the situation “despicable” that children could possibly experience abuse under the care of the U.S. government.

The senator believes the issue also goes beyond the treatment migrant children receive at the facility.

Cornyn believes this will continue to be an issue as long as migrants arrive and not enough is being done to discourage them from coming to the United States.

The abuse allegations were limited to the San Antonio facility.

No word if any state agency or the U.S. Homeland Security Inspector General has begun an investigation.

