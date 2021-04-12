Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

