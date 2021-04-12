Advertisement

Sunshine returns - so does the wind!

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a welcome return to sunshine, but it’ll also be quite windy with gusts to 40 mph possible. Plan on highs well into the 50s. As we look ahead, a series of cold fronts will be working their way southeast this week as the jet stream remains blocked. Look for gusty wind each afternoon through at least Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Our high temperatures will be well below normal starting tomorrow and numerous nights may feature some patchy frost provided winds drop off enough. The chilly air will roll right into the weekend and into next week. The bottom line is to plan for a prolonged period of highs into the 40s and 50s along with mostly dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
On Monday, partly cloudy skies are expected for most of eastern Iowa with a little bonus...
Mild but windy into the workweek
On Monday, partly cloudy skies are expected for most of eastern Iowa with a little bonus...
First Alert Forecast
Rain ends early, with some clearing possible by afternoon.
Rain ends early, and eventually sunshine for some