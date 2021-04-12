Sunshine returns - so does the wind!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a welcome return to sunshine, but it’ll also be quite windy with gusts to 40 mph possible. Plan on highs well into the 50s. As we look ahead, a series of cold fronts will be working their way southeast this week as the jet stream remains blocked. Look for gusty wind each afternoon through at least Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Our high temperatures will be well below normal starting tomorrow and numerous nights may feature some patchy frost provided winds drop off enough. The chilly air will roll right into the weekend and into next week. The bottom line is to plan for a prolonged period of highs into the 40s and 50s along with mostly dry conditions.

