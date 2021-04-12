Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, left, and...
Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa reports 149 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has...
Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital