Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Easter Sunday. A motorcyclist believes he was hit on purpose by an SUV, and police say that appears to be the case. The incident was caught on camera. We spoke with the motorcyclist who returned home on Saturday after nearly a week in the hospital.

“Whole life changer,” Andrew Sorenson told us as he broke down.

“It’s hard to talk about it,” he added as he recounted the moment he was hit.

The driver never stopped, leaving Sorenson on the ground with nine broken ribs, a broken clavicle and bruising.

Sorenson was riding along 2nd Avenue Southwest on April 4th, before he took a left turn at 7th Street near Mr. B’s.

“For some reason this guy was just having, I don’t know he’s flailing his arms and pointing at me and I turned the corner, before I got a half a block away he hit me in the back,” Sorenson recalled.

A security camera captured an image of the driver of the SUV moments before the crash. People in the area rushed to help Sorenson after it happened.

“He meant to hurt me and he did. And he wasn’t even man to do it to my face, he had to hit me from behind,” Sorenson said Monday.

Now he’s not only left with injuries, but questions.

“I never did anything to this guy, I don’t even know who this guy is. Why would you do something like that to somebody,” he told us.

Sorenson explained he has never been in an accident on his motorcycle.

“I’ve been off and on motorcycles for 40 years and I’ll probably never get on one again,” he told TV-9.

He wants the driver of the SUV to be found so what happened to him doesn’t happen to someone else.

“My life will never be the same,” Sorenson said.

