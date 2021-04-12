Advertisement

Police ID pedestrian killed in Des Moines area crash

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified a pedestrian killed Sunday morning after he was hit by a car.

Police say 33-year-old Weston Bueford, of Des Moines, was in the southbound lanes of the four-lane Hubbell Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the driver involved is a 25-year-old Des Moines man and that impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash.

Police said Monday that no charges had been filed in the case.

The southbound lanes of the road were closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Thomas Woodard, left, 39, and Michael Dutcher, 28, right.
Inmate accused in prison worker killings pleads not guilty
Texas Senator pushes for investigation into allegations of abuse of migrant children at San Antonio facility
A bar owner in Colorado says he wants to keep his community safe.
Colorado bar owner requires patrons to prove they're fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Iowa's infrastructure received a C grade on a recent report card.
Iowa's infrastructure receives C grade