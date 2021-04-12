Advertisement

One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home

A crash in Benton County killed one person.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a vehicle that struck a home was killed in the crash on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:02 a.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a car that hit a house on Cottage Street in Shellsburg. Responding officials attempted to revive the driver, but were unable to do so.

The victim was described as a 69-year-old male from Shellsburg. No other information was released by officials at this time.

The Shellsburg Fire Department and First Responders, along with Hiawatha Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

