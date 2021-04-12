Advertisement

Multiple vaccine clinics scheduled through Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic, open to anyone

A vial with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease is ready at the vaccination...
A vial with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease is ready at the vaccination center of the Dron hospital in Tourcoing, northern France, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.(Michel Spingler | AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Several clinics will be held through the Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic during the coming week, according to officials.

The organization said that the clinics, which will provide first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, will be open to anybody 16 or older. People do not need to be members of the Meskwaki tribe to participate.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

  • Tuesday, April 13 - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic.
  • Wednesday, April 14 - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tama Civic Center.
  • Thursday, April 15 - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic.
  • Saturday, April 17 - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. behind the Meskwaki Casino in a drive-up event.

Some walk-ins will be helped during the clinics, but officials recommend scheduling appointments ahead of time. Those interested can call (641) 481-0842 or (641) 481-1306. For help scheduling an appointment in Spanish, call (641) 481-1155 (para programar una cita en español, llame (641) 481-1155). A follow-up appointment for a second dose will be scheduled once a person receives their first dose.

More clinics will be scheduled in the future, according to officials.

