Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” said KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support,” said The Tennessee Dept. of Education in a Tweet.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office communications director tells WVLT there is no active shooter threat at this time.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Nashville (ATF Nashville) tweeted Monday, they are responding to a shooting incident at the school to assist law enforcement partners.

An Austin-East Behavior Interventionist told WVLT’s Ashley Bohle she and other staff members are still inside the school building while police continue their investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted TBI agents are responding to the incident.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

