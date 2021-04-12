Advertisement

More sunshine but cooler weather this week

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air moves in for a visit. Lows in the 30s with highs in the 40s and 50s stay with us this week. This cooler air comes with a quiet and dry weather pattern throughout the week. Patchy areas of frost are possible beginning tonight through Thursday morning. Our chilly forecast stays with us right into the upcoming weekend. Have a great night!

